Carson Beck’s sister Kylie slays Georgia basketball cheerleader uniform
Carson Beck may be transferred out of the University of Georgia, but his sophomore Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader sister sure hasn’t.
Kylie Beck, 19, was always in her brother’s corner and sideline during football season as a UGA cheerleader. She even upstaged his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder when she posed with her at a game. She also fully supported his transfer to become quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes.
While her brother makes headlines for his play on the field, Kylie’s fits go viral for her. She flaunted her legs in a white-hot look in Florida, and then rocked a cowgirl stunner in Texas during the season.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie drops makeup-free selfie
Now that football season has turned into full-fledged basketball season, Kylie took to Instagram to show off her school spirit in her “Dance Dawgs” Georgia basketball cheerleader uniform.
RELATED: Carson Beck, gf Hanna Cavinder do Miami 'U' dance to celebrate transfer from Georgia
That’s definitely a different look from the football cheerleader uniforms as seen here.
Kylie, also changed up her hair and is rocking with the short look since football season.
Older brother Carson and Kylie are both originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and both made the trek to Athens, Georgia. While she’ll no doubt miss her big bro on campus, she’ll now have two teams to cheer for — that is unless Georgia plays Miami.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida