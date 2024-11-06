Hanna Cavinder’s ‘painful’ treatment to look good between Miami Hurricanes games
It’s basketball season for the Miami Hurricanes and Hanna Cavinder. She’s still got to maintain her influencer beauty, though.
The senior guard recently showed off her smooth, buff legs poolside in a bikini, and she revealed her secret on Instagram: Laser hair removal.
Hey, she’s also got to look good for her man, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck who she’s smitten with. Just this past weekend she rocked unbuttoned jeans with his face plastered all over her shirt for game day.
The 23-year-old twin sister of Haley Cavinder had 9 points and 5 assists in the Hurricanes opening game against Stetson University, then hit up her favorite Miami spot for “lil pain, FOR GREAT RESULTS,” posting a picture of the hair removal machine. She then dropped an after selfie saying “laser done!”
Hanna says she gets the treatment done once a month.
Hanna and Beck have only officially been together since this summer. Dating rumors began when Hanna posted Beck on social media over the Fourth of July weekend. Beck confirmed the relationship in an interview with ESPN before the Georgia football opener, and the couple has gone Instagram official since
The Hurricanes don’t play until Monday, November 11 at home, while Beck and Georgia travels for a big game at Ole Miss. Will Hanna fresh off her laser removal treatment be there? We shall see. Either way, she’ll look good.
