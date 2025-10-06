Bronny James’ gf Parker Whitfield wishes him happy birthday with eyes-closed photo

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) poses for photos during media day at UCLA Health Training Center.
Bronny James turned 21 on Monday, October 6, and received a sweet birthday wish from his girlfriend Parker Whitfield.

The son of LeBron James and Savannah James is getting ready for his second season alongside dad on the Los Angeles Lakers. He just played in a preseason game on Sunday vs. the Golden State Warriors where he had 5 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds. Dad even reposted a highlight of him dunking.

Mom followed it up with an emotional post of her own sharing a tear-jerking message for her son with some amazing memories of Bronny from over the years.

His girlfriend Parker, who met him while in high school in California, shared her own adorable post and message. She wrote, “my babe’s birthday today!!! xoxo💗💋 21!!”

Parker Whitfield and Bronny James
Parker Whitfield/Instagram

Bronny would repost it and wrote, “Thank ya baby 😚.”

Parker Whitfield and Bronny James
Parker Whitfield/Instagram

The couple was seen together over the summer from traveling with the whole James family to Hawaii, to having their own PDA moment with her in her swimsuit.

When he wasn’t with her, Bronny swooned over her photos on Instagram, even reacting to her new look with some words in Spanish.

Back in September, Bronny celebrated Parker’s 21st birthday with a cake and a cheesy line.

Now, it’s his big day. Happy 21st to Bronny James. Hopefully the happy couple can celebrate it together like hers.

Parker and Bronny
Parker Whitfield/Instagram

