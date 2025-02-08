Jake Paul vs. Canelo fight details exposed, YouTuber turned boxer rips champ
Love him or hate him, Jake Paul has been doing the unthinkable. The YouTuber turned boxer has found a way to land marquee fights and break records on a consistent basis. In November 2024, Paul threw down with the legendary Mike Tyson live on Netflix.
If that fight wasn't big enough, Paul nearly landed another major payday with one of the current boxing greats.
A boxing match between Paul and WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, andThe Ring super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez was reportedly being finalized. Once news of the bout went viral, it all fell apart.
Canelo released a statement saying he only fights real boxers and not YouTubers, which sent Paul into a tailspin.
Paul has since "exposed" Canelo on social media by releasing a video that includes an image of an alleged signed contract between the two fighters.
"Time to expose him. We had a signed contract to fight to fight. Here you can see Canelo’s signature and my signature to the fight," Paul said in the video. "He’s claiming he’s not fighting YouTubers. Bull s***. Look at the poster. We were announcing February 11. Claiming he’s fighting real fighters, but he’s fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter, and running from a real fighter, David Benavidez.
"You b****. “The truth is, you can be bought. You’re a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut. The truth is, these sports-washing, shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions to stop our fight from happening because they couldn’t fathom the fact that they couldn’t create a bigger fight than me and you."
Paul then turned his attention toward Canelo's lucrative deal with Riyadh Season, which features blockbuster fights in Saudi Arabia.
“The truth is, you could be bought,” Paul said.
“You’re a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut. The truth is, these sports-washing, shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions of dollars to stop our fight from happening because they couldn’t fathom the fact that they can’t create a bigger fight than me and you.”
Canelo will reportedly enter the ring for a superfight against undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford in Las Vegas on September 13 as part of the deal.
Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but what we do know is he will not be entering the ring against the former YouTuber.
