Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul at Weigh-in Before Netflix Boxing Match
Mike Tyson didn't wait to get into the boxing ring to give fans a taste of what his match vs. Jake Paul will entail.
The legendary boxer is coming out of retirement to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which will be streamed on Netflix.
During their weigh-in on Thursday night, Tyson slapped Paul when he stood face-to-face with him. It's unclear what prompted the physical altercation, but chaos ensued shortly after as people tried to hold Tyson back. Paul appeared to mock Tyson by lightly slapping his own cheek. It should be an interesting fight, to say the least.
Paul trash talked Tyson even more after the slap. His NSFW insults got pretty heated.
"I didn't even feel it," Paul said. "He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you're getting knocked the f--- out. I'm f------ him up! He hits like a b----! It's personal now! He must die!"
Paul has put up an impressive record during his young boxing career, winning 10 of his 11 matches. He's had seven knockouts, and he predicted last month that he expects to knock Tyson out on Friday.
During Tyson's long boxing career, which officially ended in 2005, he won 50-of-58 matches, with 44 of those ending in knockouts. The 58-year-old last competed in an exhibition match in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.