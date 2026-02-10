Jutta Leerdam Does 'Diva' Dance Flexing Gold Medal Without Fiancé Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands has good reason to celebrate a day after she set an Olympic record in the women’s 1000m speed skating event for her first gold medal. A day later, she did a “diva” dance set to Beyoncé.
The 27-year-old Leerdam entered the 2026 Milano Cortina Games having won silver in the event in the 2022 Beijing Games, and is a seven-time world champion.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam’s Questionable Makeup Choice For Olympic Gold Medal Skate
The Dutch star won with a time of 1:12.31 to edge out Netherlands teammate Femke Kok, who set the Olympic record before Leerdam raced.
Before that moment, the fiancée of influencer and Jake Paul as under scrutiny for her antics at the Winter Olympics after her Paul private jet flex, and then skipping the Opening Ceremony where she posted from bed instead.
RELATED: Jake Paul in Tears as Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Takes Home Gold With Olympic Record
Now, she’s a hero, especially in the Neterhlands. The Dutch media and fans there showed her love after gold with a hero’s welcome.
Leerdam’s “diva” dance
A day later, she was dancing on TikTok to Beyoncé’s “Diva” song while flexing her gold medal.
Paul’s epic photo of Leerdam
Paul wasn’t in the video, but he’s there with her and posted this amazing picture of Leerdam biting her gold medal as if it were breakfast while set to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” song.
Leerdam has plenty to celebrate and why not with a little “diva” dance. She’s earned it.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.