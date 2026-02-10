Jutta Leerdam Does 'Diva' Dance Flexing Gold Medal Without Fiancé Jake Paul

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands has good reason to celebrate a day after she set an Olympic record in the women’s 1000m speed skating event for her first gold medal. A day later, she did a “diva” dance set to Beyoncé.

The 27-year-old Leerdam entered the 2026 Milano Cortina Games having won silver in the event in the 2022 Beijing Games, and is a seven-time world champion.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Dutch star won with a time of 1:12.31 to edge out Netherlands teammate Femke Kok, who set the Olympic record before Leerdam raced.

Jutta Leerdam:

Olympic Record Holder ✔️

Olympic Gold Medalist ✔️ pic.twitter.com/G5YNPauG6I — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2026

Before that moment, the fiancée of influencer and Jake Paul as under scrutiny for her antics at the Winter Olympics after her Paul private jet flex, and then skipping the Opening Ceremony where she posted from bed instead.

Now, she’s a hero, especially in the Neterhlands. The Dutch media and fans there showed her love after gold with a hero’s welcome.

Jutta Leerdam enjoying a hero’s welcome from the adoring Dutch crowd ❤️🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/KP2vBngChI — TNT Sports (@tntsports) February 10, 2026

Leerdam’s “diva” dance

A day later, she was dancing on TikTok to Beyoncé’s “Diva” song while flexing her gold medal.

Jutta Leerdam flexing her gold medal | Jutta Leerdam/TikTok

Jutta Leerdam with her Olympic gold medal | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Paul’s epic photo of Leerdam

Paul wasn’t in the video, but he’s there with her and posted this amazing picture of Leerdam biting her gold medal as if it were breakfast while set to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” song.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam has plenty to celebrate and why not with a little “diva” dance. She’s earned it.

