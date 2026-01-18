Bo Nix Out for Season With Shock Injury After Leading Broncos to AFC Title Game

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will miss the rest of the NFL postseason with a broken ankle, Denver coach Sean Payton announced hours after the Broncos defeated the Bills to advance to the AFC championship.

“On the second-to-last play in overtime, Bo fractured a bone in his right ankle,” Payton said after the game. “He’s scheduled to have surgery Tuesday of this week, which will put him out for the rest of the season. (Backup Jarrett) Stidham is ready to go.”

The injury—among the most shocking NFL injuries in recent memory—came after Nix completed 26 of 46 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Nix, 25, enjoyed a strong second season out of Auburn and Oregon. He threw 25 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions and led the league in game-winning drives with seven.

Denver will play the winner of Sunday’s game between the Texans and Patriots, in search of its first AFC title since 2015.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated