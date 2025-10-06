Jayden Daniels celebrates with JuJu Watkins after Commanders big Chargers win
The Washington Commanders traveled to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. USC Trojans basketball star, who has been seen with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the past, celebrated with him after.
The second-year star Daniels returned to play after being out since September 11 with a sprained left knee suffered in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, he threw for 233 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, and also rushed for 39 more in the 27-10 road win to bring Washington to 3-2 on the season.
RELATED: Does Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels have a girlfriend?
Daniels has been linked to Watkins in the past. He watched her play at the NCAA tournament where his mom Regina Jackson sat in between them in a viral video. He was also unfortunately at the game she got hurt and she is taking this next season off as a result.
He was then spotted together at her big LA birthday bash for her 20th.
RELATED: JuJu Watkins has major dance fail in locker room video with USC teammates
Now, the basketball star did a handshake with him after Sunday’s game like they’ve rehearsed it for a while.
This will only add to the rumors they are indeed a couple. If so, it’s definitely a sports power couple with the NFL Rookie of the Year last season and the National Player of the Year in Watkins.
