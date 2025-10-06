The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jayden Daniels celebrates with JuJu Watkins after Commanders big Chargers win

The USC basketball star is at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to root on the Washington quarterback, further fueling rumors of a possible relationship.

Matt Ryan

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders traveled to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. USC Trojans basketball star, who has been seen with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the past, celebrated with him after.

The second-year star Daniels returned to play after being out since September 11 with a sprained left knee suffered in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, he threw for 233 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, and also rushed for 39 more in the 27-10 road win to bring Washington to 3-2 on the season.

Jayden Daniels and Erin Andrew
Daniels was in a good mood after returning for a big win. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

RELATED: Does Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels have a girlfriend?

Daniels has been linked to Watkins in the past. He watched her play at the NCAA tournament where his mom Regina Jackson sat in between them in a viral video. He was also unfortunately at the game she got hurt and she is taking this next season off as a result.

He was then spotted together at her big LA birthday bash for her 20th.

RELATED: JuJu Watkins has major dance fail in locker room video with USC teammates

Now, the basketball star did a handshake with him after Sunday’s game like they’ve rehearsed it for a while.

This will only add to the rumors they are indeed a couple. If so, it’s definitely a sports power couple with the NFL Rookie of the Year last season and the National Player of the Year in Watkins.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News