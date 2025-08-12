JuJu Watkins has major dance fail in locker room video with USC teammates
JuJu Watkins is still recovering from the devastating knee injury she suffered back in March during the NCAA tournament. While her game will no doubt come back just fine, she may need to practice her dance moves a little more.
The 20-year-old won every player of the year award in her sophomore season with the USC Trojans, and she is back with her teammates getting work in.
She’s also had quite the offseason with dating rumors heating up about her and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was there at the game when she got hurt. They were then spotted together during Watkins’ birthday party in July.
Watkins also went to an event for the Unrivaled basketball league where she has signed an NIL deal with. There, she was going to try out her dance skills with UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd, but broke out laughing seeing Fudd’s moves.
Maybe she should’ve taken notes because she epically failed with the whole Trojans squad having a locker room dance where she was anchoring it and didn’t come through.
There’s still time before basketball season to work on it. Watkins has shown she has rhythm before while showing off some sweet moves in a restroom once.
The only real dancing Watkins cares about is celebrating after carrying USC to a national championship in her junior season.
