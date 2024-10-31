Joe Burrow Seemed to Love Macaulay Culkin Dressing Up As Him for Halloween
Since Joe Burrow came onto the football scene, he has been called a look-alike of actor Macaulay Culkin, who is best known for being the kid in the Home Alone movies.
Culkin took this comparison one step further this year as he decided to dress up as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback for Halloween. He wore Burrow's No. 9 jersey and bright orange pants while posing with a Bengals helmet. He posted the photos on Instagram.
While they may not look exactly alike, it was pretty spot on.
"Game on," Culkin wrote in his caption. "Ball’s in your court, Joey B," Culkin commented on the post.
Burrow saw Culkin's costume on social media and responded to it. He seemed to appreciate Culkin's effort as Burrow said "Touché alleged doppleganger."
Does this mean we can expect Burrow to dress up as Culkin sometime, preferably as Kevin McCallister from Home Alone?