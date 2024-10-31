SI

Joe Burrow Seemed to Love Macaulay Culkin Dressing Up As Him for Halloween

The two stars have constantly been told they look like each other.

Madison Williams

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the sidelines during a game.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the sidelines during a game. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Since Joe Burrow came onto the football scene, he has been called a look-alike of actor Macaulay Culkin, who is best known for being the kid in the Home Alone movies.

Culkin took this comparison one step further this year as he decided to dress up as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback for Halloween. He wore Burrow's No. 9 jersey and bright orange pants while posing with a Bengals helmet. He posted the photos on Instagram.

While they may not look exactly alike, it was pretty spot on.

"Game on," Culkin wrote in his caption. "Ball’s in your court, Joey B," Culkin commented on the post.

Burrow saw Culkin's costume on social media and responded to it. He seemed to appreciate Culkin's effort as Burrow said "Touché alleged doppleganger."

Does this mean we can expect Burrow to dress up as Culkin sometime, preferably as Kevin McCallister from Home Alone?

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL