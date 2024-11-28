Josh Allen not recognized by inspirational Bills fans in heartwarming exchange
The joke is always NFL stars are less marketable than transcendent players from other sports like the NBA because they're always wearing helmets.
Case in point is an amazingly adorable moment between Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and two inspirational kids that are die-hard Bills mafia at what appears to be a local children's hospital.
When the "perfect" franchise QB and top-two signal caller in the NFL greets the two adoring fans asking them who they're waiting to see, they of course reply Josh Allen. When he asks if they've met him yet, the little girl hilariously replies, "No, who are you?"
To be clear, the 28-year-old, dual-threat is a 6-foot-5, broad-shouldered Paul Bunyan-like man. This is what makes it all the more hilarious that the sweet, innocent little girl had no idea it was actually him.
From there, the trio design custom cleats together, with each child getting their own unique design. No. 17 presented the one-of-a-kind kicks to them upon completion.
When asked how each will feel when Allen wears the cleats in an NFL game, the little girl says, "It'll feel exciting." The boy says, "It'll be a dream come true."
Allen throughout the produced segment feels so genuine, that even the biggest Bills hater will admire his compassion.
"To cheer up a kid that's going through a tough time just by being here and showing them I care," Allen said. "If I can just make them feel joy or some sort of happiness for a split second, that's what I'm willing to do."
The entire piece ends with that same little girl asking Hailee Steinfeld's boyfriend, "Hey Josh Allen, could I have a hug?"
You can watch the full segment below. Make sure you're ready to shed some tears.
