3 ways Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen top Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for No. 1 NFL duo
Taylor Swift is the world's biggest pop star and arguably the most popular person on the planet. Oh yeah, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer and a three-time Super Bowl champion for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFL and its broadcast partners have made Tay-Tay an integral part of any Chiefs telecast and has driven a pop culture crossover that has further entrenched the league as the dominant, almost monopolistic, player in the sports landscape.
So then how the heck could The Athlete Lifestyle On SI make such a bold claim, besides the fact that Josh Allen is clearly the No. 2 best quarterback in the NFL, breathing down Patrick Mahomes' neck perennially for the top spot, including beating him last week, and we'd argue facing exponentially more pressure with the starved Buffalo Bills fanbase to deliver a Super Bowl victory.
His girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, might not be Swift famous, but she's a huge star in her own right across music, acting, fashion, and as a social media influencer. So here's how they've taken TAL's top spot as the No. 1 NFL power couple, dethroning Swelce. (Apologies in advance to the Swifties.)
Sweet home Buffalo
Anytime Kelce, 35, has had a break this season, Swift has had the duo jet-setting to New York for paparazzi-swarmed dinners and front and center at major sporting events like the US Open men's singles final, a New York Yankees game, and generally anything not associated with Kelce's life in the midwest.
Steinfeld, on the the other hand, while probably spending most of her time in the Big Apple, doesn't flaunt the extravagant life. Much like the rom-com classic "Sweet Home Alabama," the 27-year-old starlet embraces Buffalo as well, as witnessed by attending Allen's teammate's adorably gender reveal party.
To be fair, the 34-year-old Swift also attends many Chiefs teammate events, like Mahomes' birthday party put together by Brittany Mahomes. But with Steinfeld, it feels like she's cool with the chill lifestyle and doesn't need to constantly gallivant publicly.
Plus, Allen isn't always dripped in Gucci like Kelce.
Secure without the spotlight
Steinfeld goes out of her way NOT to be noticed at Buffalo Bills games. That's certainly not the case with Taylor Swift, where every arrival is a must-see affair with what she's wearing.
Travis Kelce desperately wants to be a media superstar. Josh Allen just wants to play quarterback. Sure, Allen has endorsement deals, but he doesn't seem like he's dying to host, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"
Yes, the counter of course is Kelce is planting the seeds for a lucrative career after the NFL, and he's already secured that with the reportedly over $100 million deal for the rights to his "New Heights" podcast with older brother Jason Kelce.
Allen, 28, is making plenty of money, and with such limited free time, it feels like a better way of life to enjoy the downtime vs. always chasing the next big thing. That just sounds exhausting.
Comfortable with who they are
Speaking of exhausting, being Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is a world that is in constant need of approval. Both have brought many, many joy and wonderful memories, and we don't want to discount that at all.
But Allen and Steinfeld have found their groove, Allen as an elite NFL QB and Steinfeld with her diversified career across acting, music, fashion, and social media.
And while Swelce is seeking the spotlight on dinner dates at trendy restaurants with besties Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, the Buffalo duo is enjoying intimate meals at casual spots.
Many folks might dream of the constant fame of Swift and Kelce, but for us at TAL, we don't think it's worth it. Give us the Allen and Steinfeld relationship anytime, anywhere.
Right here, right now.
