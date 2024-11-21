The Athlete Lifestyle logo

3 ways Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen top Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for No. 1 NFL duo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get all the attention, but the below-the-radar NFL power couple for the Buffalo Bills has them beat. Here's why.

Matthew Graham

Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet of the 96th annual Academy Awards.
Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet of the 96th annual Academy Awards. / IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Taylor Swift is the world's biggest pop star and arguably the most popular person on the planet. Oh yeah, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer and a three-time Super Bowl champion for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL and its broadcast partners have made Tay-Tay an integral part of any Chiefs telecast and has driven a pop culture crossover that has further entrenched the league as the dominant, almost monopolistic, player in the sports landscape.

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, NFL WAGs
Josh Allen/Instagram

So then how the heck could The Athlete Lifestyle On SI make such a bold claim, besides the fact that Josh Allen is clearly the No. 2 best quarterback in the NFL, breathing down Patrick Mahomes' neck perennially for the top spot, including beating him last week, and we'd argue facing exponentially more pressure with the starved Buffalo Bills fanbase to deliver a Super Bowl victory.

His girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, might not be Swift famous, but she's a huge star in her own right across music, acting, fashion, and as a social media influencer. So here's how they've taken TAL's top spot as the No. 1 NFL power couple, dethroning Swelce. (Apologies in advance to the Swifties.)

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet of the 96th annual Academy Awards. / IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Sweet home Buffalo

Anytime Kelce, 35, has had a break this season, Swift has had the duo jet-setting to New York for paparazzi-swarmed dinners and front and center at major sporting events like the US Open men's singles final, a New York Yankees game, and generally anything not associated with Kelce's life in the midwest.

Steinfeld, on the the other hand, while probably spending most of her time in the Big Apple, doesn't flaunt the extravagant life. Much like the rom-com classic "Sweet Home Alabama," the 27-year-old starlet embraces Buffalo as well, as witnessed by attending Allen's teammate's adorably gender reveal party.

To be fair, the 34-year-old Swift also attends many Chiefs teammate events, like Mahomes' birthday party put together by Brittany Mahomes. But with Steinfeld, it feels like she's cool with the chill lifestyle and doesn't need to constantly gallivant publicly.

Plus, Allen isn't always dripped in Gucci like Kelce.

Secure without the spotlight

Steinfeld goes out of her way NOT to be noticed at Buffalo Bills games. That's certainly not the case with Taylor Swift, where every arrival is a must-see affair with what she's wearing.

Hailee Steinfeld
Nov. 3, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld (L) poses with Daniel Ricciardo, Heidi Berger, and more at Highmark Stadium. / @zackashley/Instagram

Travis Kelce desperately wants to be a media superstar. Josh Allen just wants to play quarterback. Sure, Allen has endorsement deals, but he doesn't seem like he's dying to host, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

Yes, the counter of course is Kelce is planting the seeds for a lucrative career after the NFL, and he's already secured that with the reportedly over $100 million deal for the rights to his "New Heights" podcast with older brother Jason Kelce.

Allen, 28, is making plenty of money, and with such limited free time, it feels like a better way of life to enjoy the downtime vs. always chasing the next big thing. That just sounds exhausting.

Comfortable with who they are

Speaking of exhausting, being Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is a world that is in constant need of approval. Both have brought many, many joy and wonderful memories, and we don't want to discount that at all.

But Allen and Steinfeld have found their groove, Allen as an elite NFL QB and Steinfeld with her diversified career across acting, music, fashion, and social media.

And while Swelce is seeking the spotlight on dinner dates at trendy restaurants with besties Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, the Buffalo duo is enjoying intimate meals at casual spots.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, go out to dinner in Buffalo. / @deuxmoi/Instagram

Many folks might dream of the constant fame of Swift and Kelce, but for us at TAL, we don't think it's worth it. Give us the Allen and Steinfeld relationship anytime, anywhere.

Right here, right now.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

