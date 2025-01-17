Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld shares ‘sweet little’ inspiration for her biz
Hailee Steinfeld got deep in her feelings Friday for her latest issue of her fan newsletter Beau Society and gave some advice fiancé Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills should heed for Sunday’s big playoff game.
The 28-year-old actress and singer kept the newsletter as inspirational as possible given the devastating events to her “home” area of Los Angeles with the wildfires after she penned a heartfelt note last week to the victims. After reacting to the “wild” viral billboard in Buffalo everyone is talking about, Steinfeld gave motivational tips for life that’s worth sharing.
“BEAU. When life feels chaotic or out of control, I remember our sweet little BEAU acronym: Breathe, Embrace, Accept, Uplift. Priority number one: Take a deep breath. It’s so simple but works wonders. From there, I can move into embracing (someone I love), accepting (the current situation), and uplifting (myself and others). When so much is out of my control, I can control my breath and perspective.”
That’s fantastic advice in any situation. When the moments get tough on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Bills Mafia hopes the team digs deep into Steinfeld’s philosophy.
Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024. They got engaged this past November.
Allen and his Bills teammates have credited Steinfeld with helping him with his MVP-worthy season, and with life advice like this it’s easy to see how her positivity can translate to her man. We shall see if Allen and the Bills have what it takes come Sunday.
