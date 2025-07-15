Joy Taylor flexes exotic bikini-life after FOX Sports dismissal writing three words
Revenge is a dish best served cold. Or in this case, in a sun-soaked bikini photo montage from an exotic Caribbean location.
After the big shakeup at FS1 that left Joy Taylor without a job after the cancellation of "Speak," which she co-hosted with Paul Pierce, who famously walked to the studio after the Boston Celtics lost in the NBA playoffs, and Keyshawn Johnson, the veteran sports media personality took to Instagram to flex from the Bahamas that she's doing fine.
The 38-year-old sibling of former NFL great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, she simply wrote in her caption, "Our favorite place 💗," from the Exuma Islands.
Whether or not this news surprised her is unclear, but Taylor had been at the center of an explosive sexual harassment lawsuit from a former makeup artist against an ex top FOX Sports executive, claiming the "Speak" star told her "to get over it."
The ratings for "Speak" were never good, and given that the cable model is dying, it makes business sense for FOX Sports to pull the plug.
Taylor seems to be reveling in time spent on the sunny beaches of the Bahamas with family and friends, and seeing the gorgeous crystal clear Caribbean water, it looks like the perfect place to reset and recharge.
If you're going to get canned, at least do it in style.
