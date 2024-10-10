JuJu Watkins chills with relaxed USC candid photos before world domination
JuJu Watkins has exploded onto the scene in recent weeks.
After the UConn Huskies east coast sensation Paige Bueckers dominated most of the women’s college basketball star wattage over the summer, the USC Trojans star guard has made sure the west coast is being represented in recent weeks, with recently announced groundbreaking new deals with Nike and Gatorade. Funny enough, Bueckers also has deals with both companies.
New ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania described Watkins' Nike deal as “one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball,” so it’s safe to assume it’s somewhere in the ballpark of the eight year, $28 million deal WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark received.
RELATED: JuJu Watkins flexes new Mercedes whip for upcoming USC basketball season
The University of Southern California sophomore also announced a deal with Gatorade this morning, and after flexing her sweet new Mercedes ride noted above, you’d forgive Watkins if she started to get a big head. Luckily if these candid photos are any indication, the 19-year-old Los Angeles local, where the USC campus is located, seems to be keeping it real.
Watkins reposted on her Instagram Stories several shots from a photoshoot with local artist Mohsin Khan, and Watkins looks completely comfortable and chill. Given the amount of pressure on her, that’s awesome to see.
Both Watkins and Bueckers have sky-high expectations surrounding them, each coming off All-American campaigns last season and getting oh so close to taking on Dawn Staley’s juggernaut South Carolina Gamecocks, the eventual national champion over Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers rocks ‘Oldhead’ UConn lettermen jacket with uniform
With Flau’jae Johnnson and LSU also looking to make their mark from the south, women’s college basketball is still loaded with star talent. Will JuJu’s chill Cali vibes win out?
