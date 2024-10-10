The Athlete Lifestyle logo

JuJu Watkins chills with relaxed USC candid photos before world domination

The sophomore sensation looks nice and calm with these endearing behind-the-scenes shots, recently signing mega-deals with Nike and now Gatorade.

Matthew Graham

Apr 20, 2024: USC Trojans women's basketball guard JuJu Watkins looks on with the LAFC falcon before the game against the New York Red Bulls.
Apr 20, 2024: USC Trojans women's basketball guard JuJu Watkins looks on with the LAFC falcon before the game against the New York Red Bulls. / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins has exploded onto the scene in recent weeks.

After the UConn Huskies east coast sensation Paige Bueckers dominated most of the women’s college basketball star wattage over the summer, the USC Trojans star guard has made sure the west coast is being represented in recent weeks, with recently announced groundbreaking new deals with Nike and Gatorade. Funny enough, Bueckers also has deals with both companies.

New ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania described Watkins' Nike deal as “one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball,” so it’s safe to assume it’s somewhere in the ballpark of the eight year, $28 million deal WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark received.

RELATED: JuJu Watkins flexes new Mercedes whip for upcoming USC basketball season

The University of Southern California sophomore also announced a deal with Gatorade this morning, and after flexing her sweet new Mercedes ride noted above, you’d forgive Watkins if she started to get a big head. Luckily if these candid photos are any indication, the 19-year-old Los Angeles local, where the USC campus is located, seems to be keeping it real.

Watkins reposted on her Instagram Stories several shots from a photoshoot with local artist Mohsin Khan, and Watkins looks completely comfortable and chill. Given the amount of pressure on her, that’s awesome to see. 

JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins and teammates in a candid photo / Mohsin Khan/Instagram

Both Watkins and Bueckers have sky-high expectations surrounding them, each coming off All-American campaigns last season and getting oh so close to taking on Dawn Staley’s juggernaut South Carolina Gamecocks, the eventual national champion over Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

RELATED: Paige Bueckers rocks ‘Oldhead’ UConn lettermen jacket with uniform

With Flau’jae Johnnson and LSU also looking to make their mark from the south, women’s college basketball is still loaded with star talent. Will JuJu’s chill Cali vibes win out?

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

