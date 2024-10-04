Paige Bueckers' message for haters who criticized 'Summer World Tour'
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers was living her best life over the summer.
After the Huskies' season ended in the Final Four, Bueckers was spotted at several major events. From WNBA All-Star Weekend to throwing out first pitches across the country and making appearances at awards shows, Paige Bueckers was outside.
She was flaunting incredible fits and rolling VIP style to major events like the U.S. Open. She has also been spotted at multiple WNBA games supporting her former UConn teammates.
Most recently, Bueckers was spotted at an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. In a matter of hours, she jetted across the country back to Storrs in time for class the next morning.
Bueckers' summer escapades have been the subject of much discussion and, in turn, criticism.
Some say that her focus is not on the court, and she knows that her play will be under extra scrutiny this season because of her visibility over the summer. But Paige doesn't care, and she wants the haters the know.
"I had a pretty good summer," Paige joked. "I enjoyed it. It was like my first healthy offseason where I wasn't in a place rehabbing, staying at school getting stronger, so I took advantage of it. Everybody saw the 'World Tour,' they didn't see the 'Work Tour' which is fine. They see me like three or four hours a day and think they know my entire 24 hours, which is cool, it's fine. The work will always show. I'm a believer in that and I have confidence in that.
"I can already see if I don't have a game up to other people's standards it's like 'should've been in the gym all summer, shouldn't have been doing this, shouldn't have been doing that,' but luckily I don't play for their approval. I play for God, I play for teammates, I play for my coaching staff, I play for the people who support me good game or bad in their opinion, so... all that to say I had a good summer, yeah."
Last season, Bueckers, the former National Player of the Year, averaged an impressive 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Because of an unthinkable amount of injuries, Bueckers played at all five positions on the court.
Throughout her college career, Bueckers has been named a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Big East Player of the Year, USBWA Co-Freshman of the Year, and a two-time Big East tournament MOP.
This season, UConn is among the favorites to win it all and a healthy Bueckers is expected to be in contention for National Player of the Year honors.
UConn begins its quest for a national championship on Sunday, November 3, against Fort Hays State.
