Azzi Fudd’s goofy on-court dance move has JuJu Watkins dying laughing in duo groove

The two women’s basketball stars get together for an epic dance.

Matt Ryan

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena.
Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Juju Watkins and Azzi Fudd together dancing is amazing. The UConn Huskies star with the USC Trojans All-American having fun is a must-see.

Fudd, 22, has had an incredible offseason from attending Paige Bueckers’ WNBA draft night where she looked unrecognizable with a glam makeover, and then shocked the world with her “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” viral post. The two would hard launch their relationship at All-Star weekend where they were the “power couple,” and where Bueckers couldn’t get enough of Fudd’s provocative fit.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Fudd helping Bueckers get ready during the All-Star weekend. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Watkins, 20, is still rehabbing her knee injury she suffered during March Madness and has been dodging her rumored relationship with Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels after the two were spotted together.

We know Fudd loves to dance with her TikToks with Bueckers last season, but Fudd and Watkins together may have upped that. Fudd took the dance to another level and left Watkins dying of laughter with her moves.

The two hoops star were together for an Unrivaled basketball event.

It’s all fun and games now, but Fudd and Watkins hope to compete for a national title, which Fudd won last season, and the national Player of the Year award, which JuJu brought home last season.

The two stars of the college game together dancing really is a “W” on this Saturday.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

