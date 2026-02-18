Jutta Leerdam's 'Future Kids' Comment at Olympics Should Draw Jake Paul's Attention

In the wake of his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December of 2025, American boxing icon Jake Paul spoke about what was next for him as he recovered from a broken jaw.

On a December 23 episode of his brother Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Logan asked Jake whether he intended to keep boxing after the brutal knockout. Jake said, "Yeah, yeah. I'm gonna take some time off to go support Jutta at the Olympics. Then she's gonna move to Puerto Rico."

Jake Paul | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of course, Jake is referring to his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, who is a Dutch speed skater who has won two Olympic medals during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. She secured gold and set an Olympic record in the 1000m last week and followed this up with a silver in the 500m.

Jake has been by her side the entire time, and the content of Jake getting emotional when she set the Olympic record went viral on social media.

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After Jake's aforementioned comments, Logan (who had his first child in 2025) asked whether Jake might consider having kids soon.

"Yeah. That! I have such baby fever," Jake responded.

Jutta Leerdam Talks ‘Future Kids’ at Olympics as Jake Paul Admits Baby Fever

It seems that Leerdam and Paul are on the same page in this regard, given the caption of Jutta's most recent Instagram post.

She showed a video transition that started with her at the Olympic Village with no medals. Then the video showed her at the same spot holding both medals. The post was captioned, "I took the first video with the thought of showing my future kids one day… I didn’t know I’d be filming an even better one just two weeks later. 🥹🥇🥈".

It would seem that kids are in Jake and Jutta's future.

Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

