Jutta Leerdam’s Sister Merel Turns Heads With Black Fit in Italy at Olympics

Jutta Leerdam is one of the biggest stars of the Milano Cortina Games. With her competition in the books, her sister Merel stole her spotlight with some head-turning photos in Italy.

The 27-year-old Jutta caused a stir before even competing at the Winter Olymics — and not just because she’s Jake Paul’s fiancée — but for her private jet flex on her way to Italy, and skipping the Opening Ceremony while posting from her bed.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

She’d then win gold in the 1000m speed skate for the Netherlands with an Olympic record as Paul broke into tears, and then she followed it up while sick to win a silver in the 500m.

She’d be in celebration mode the whole time.

Her sisters Merel and Beaudine have been celebrating with her as well. They wrote, “NO WORDS. 🥹 ❤️ Our sister is a Olympic champion!!!”

Merel’s head-turning photos

Now, Merel posted in her furry black fit in a beautiful background in Italy.

While Jutta won the gold, Merel has had some gold-medal poses these Games, too.

It’s been a fun trip for the Leerdams.

Now, they can plan for Jutta and Paul’s wedding.

Jake and Jutta’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

