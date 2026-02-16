Kawhi Leonard's Girlfriend Kishele In Spotlight After NBA All-Star Performance
The 2026 NBA All-Star Game has now come and gone, and there seems to be a lot of optimism around what the league decided to do this time around.
This year's All-Star Game format was made up of three teams: two made up of American-born players, with the third team being made up of international players. These three squads played a round robin tournament to determine a winner.
Ultimately, the championship game came down to American teams, with Team Stars crushing Team Stripes by a score of 47-21.
While his team didn't win, Los Angeles Clippers superstar guard Kawhi Leonard stole the show. He scored a staggering 31 points for Team Stripes in the final round-robin game, including a clutch 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left.
While Kawhi Leonard will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time once his career ends, he is perhaps even more notorious for his reserved personality.
This includes not having much of a social media presence. He certainly doesn't post much about his longtime girlfriend, Kishele Shipley.
Who is Kawhi Leonard's Girlfriend?
Leonard and Shipley met when they were both students at San Diego State University, as Shipley is from San Diego. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in public administration.
The couple has two children together. And while there was speculation that they had gotten engaged in 2022 (because Shipley was seen with a diamond ring before quickly removing it), neither has confirmed this publicly.
What's for sure is that Shipley has remained by Leonard's side throughout his NBA journey. There's a good chance she was in the building to watch Leonard ball out at the All-Star Game, given that it took place at the Clippers' home arena.
