NBA All-Star Game Live Scores: Updates From USA vs. World Showcase

This season’s format consists of three teams that will play a mini tournament of three, 12-minute games to determine the two squads that will compete for the championship.
The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will consist of three teams in a USA vs. World format.
The NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., tips off at 5 p.m. ET Sunday with the first of four mini-games in a new format this season. This year the NBA has designed the All-Star Game around the concept of USA vs. World. How it works: The competition will be made up of three teams. Two teams are made up of American-born players. The third team is made up of international players. The three squads will play a round-robin tournament; the first round features three 12-minute games. After those three games are played the two teams with the best records will play one last 12-minute “championship” game to determine this season’s All-Star winner. Sports Illustrated will provide live scores and updates from each game and the championship.

NBA All-Star Game: U.S. vs. World live scores and updates

