Knicks-killer Tyrese Haliburton has four-word reply for NYC WWE SummerSlam boos

The Indiana Pacers star guard sat ringside for WWE SummerSLam in New York City, and Knicks fans let him have it. He had the perfect retort.

Matthew Graham

The WWE might be scripted, but it perfectly nailed this year's Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Unfortunately for the New York Knicks, the stare-down between Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson at last year's WWE SmackDown turned into a real-life nightmare as the Indiana Pacers broke their hearts, especially in a Game 1 choke-job for the ages that saw this year's NBA playoffs Mr. Clutch reenact Reggie Miller's famous gesture.

The two-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third-Team selection came back to the scene of the crime at WWE SummerSlam. Well East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium to be precise, but it's safe to assume it was predominantly Knicks fans based on the chorus of loud boos.

"Missed y'all too NY," Hali wrote on X with Knicks colors heart emojis, reposting the video of the overwhelming jeers.

NYC fans had their revenge later in the night, when WWE legend John Cena stole Hali's crutch as the 25 year old recovers from an Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals that will keep him out all of next season.

The newly engaged Haliburton handled the boos perfectly, and like any good wrestling heel, he fully embraced his villain role.

And even most Knicks fans would want their squad to get their revenge with Hali back on the court. For now, it'll have to be seeing him in the stands.

Published
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

