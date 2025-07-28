The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jade Jones flexes giant Tyrese Haliburton engagement ring in stunning white dress

The Indiana Pacers All-Star pulled out all the stops in an epic proposal back where their relationship started.

Matt Ryan

Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones.
Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jade Jones in epic fashion that the couple shared on Monday. She also flexed the giant engagement ring in a stunning white dress that almost upstaged the proposal itself.

Haliburton and Jones both met at Iowa State where he was a Cyclones basketball player and she was a cheerleader.

The 25-year-old Indiana Pacers All-Star was spectacular on the court during the NBA playoffs before his devastating Achilles injury in Game 7. Jones was equally as amazing off the court when it came to her fashion hits like an insane custom Haliburton faces jeans, and her customPacers shoestring top fit.

Jade Jones
Jones during the NBA Finals. / @jadeeejones/Instagram

After a Fourth of July where Jones ditched her man for a bikini boat ride the two took a trip down memory lane to Iowa State where Jones posted all kinds of pictures including in front of her Delta Delta Delta sorority where she crushed a miniskirt fit.

Haliburton planned the trip to propose at the home of the Cyclones where he had the lights off and lit up “WILL YOU MARRY ME” in bright bold fashion surrounded by red roses and pedals. He wrote on Instagram, “The place where it all started, and where our next chapter begins ❤️💍”

Jones would flex the giant ring after in the photos above (scroll through) and then out celebrating with her friends.

Jade Jones and friend
Jade Jones/Instagram

And with another on FaceTime.

Jade Jones and friend
Jade Jones/Instagram

Jones wrote on the their joint post, “Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Congrats to the future Mr. and Mrs. Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

