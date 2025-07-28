Jade Jones flexes giant Tyrese Haliburton engagement ring in stunning white dress
Tyrese Haliburton got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jade Jones in epic fashion that the couple shared on Monday. She also flexed the giant engagement ring in a stunning white dress that almost upstaged the proposal itself.
Haliburton and Jones both met at Iowa State where he was a Cyclones basketball player and she was a cheerleader.
The 25-year-old Indiana Pacers All-Star was spectacular on the court during the NBA playoffs before his devastating Achilles injury in Game 7. Jones was equally as amazing off the court when it came to her fashion hits like an insane custom Haliburton faces jeans, and her customPacers shoestring top fit.
RELATED: Injured Tyrese Haliburton drives gf Jade Jones nuts with new annoying habit
After a Fourth of July where Jones ditched her man for a bikini boat ride the two took a trip down memory lane to Iowa State where Jones posted all kinds of pictures including in front of her Delta Delta Delta sorority where she crushed a miniskirt fit.
Haliburton planned the trip to propose at the home of the Cyclones where he had the lights off and lit up “WILL YOU MARRY ME” in bright bold fashion surrounded by red roses and pedals. He wrote on Instagram, “The place where it all started, and where our next chapter begins ❤️💍”
RELATED: Injured Tyrese Haliburton upstages Jade beaming in scooter at WNBA All-Star night
Jones would flex the giant ring after in the photos above (scroll through) and then out celebrating with her friends.
And with another on FaceTime.
Jones wrote on the their joint post, “Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”
Congrats to the future Mr. and Mrs. Haliburton.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium