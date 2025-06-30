The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jalen Brunson with Karl-Anthony Towns at fancy Paris event flexing Knicks solidarity

The New York Knicks star seems to make a clear statement that he wants KAT around posing with him and their WAGs for an "amazing weekend in Paris."

Matthew Graham

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Many New York Knicks fans probably are not too excited that Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are spending quality time together in Paris.

The up-and-down KAT gets paid like a franchise star, with three years remaining on his $220.4 million deal, including a debilitating $61 million player option for the final season. The 7-foot five-time NBA All-Star is eligible for a contract extension, but the Knicks would probably only consider that at a discounted rate for the former No. 1 overall pick.

RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to Knicks Dawn Staley HC report making fun of him

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Well if Knicks fans were hoping the centerpiece of NYC's dream of a future title wanted to move on, he and his wife certainly made it clear that they very much like having him and his longtime fashion influencer girlfriend Jordyn Woods around.

Hanging out for a couples weekend in the most romantic city in the world for a fancy Hermes event, Mrs. Brunson let it be known that they had a great time together.

RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns hides in Jordyn Woods' vacation photos amid trade rumors

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ali Brunson
Ali Brunson/Instagram

Reposting Woods' photo of the foursome, Brunson's wife captioned it, "the most amazing weekend in Paris with @hermes ... thank you for having us."

Julius Randle, who was shipped off in exchange for KAT, signed a much more reasonable three-year, $100 million extension. And while the equally polarizing ex-Knick was hated by a lot of Madison Square Garden regulars, Randle outplayed his fellow Kentucky Wildcat in the NBA playoffs, and was a major reason the Minnesota Timberwolves made it to the Western Conference Finals.

Jordyn Woods, Ali Brunson
Jordyn Woods with Ali Brunson / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

It'll be interesting to see how it plays out. It seems clear how the Brunsons feel.

Ali Brunson
Ali Brunson/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover

Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates

Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns

Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties