Jalen Brunson with Karl-Anthony Towns at fancy Paris event flexing Knicks solidarity
Many New York Knicks fans probably are not too excited that Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are spending quality time together in Paris.
The up-and-down KAT gets paid like a franchise star, with three years remaining on his $220.4 million deal, including a debilitating $61 million player option for the final season. The 7-foot five-time NBA All-Star is eligible for a contract extension, but the Knicks would probably only consider that at a discounted rate for the former No. 1 overall pick.
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to Knicks Dawn Staley HC report making fun of him
Well if Knicks fans were hoping the centerpiece of NYC's dream of a future title wanted to move on, he and his wife certainly made it clear that they very much like having him and his longtime fashion influencer girlfriend Jordyn Woods around.
Hanging out for a couples weekend in the most romantic city in the world for a fancy Hermes event, Mrs. Brunson let it be known that they had a great time together.
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns hides in Jordyn Woods' vacation photos amid trade rumors
Reposting Woods' photo of the foursome, Brunson's wife captioned it, "the most amazing weekend in Paris with @hermes ... thank you for having us."
Julius Randle, who was shipped off in exchange for KAT, signed a much more reasonable three-year, $100 million extension. And while the equally polarizing ex-Knick was hated by a lot of Madison Square Garden regulars, Randle outplayed his fellow Kentucky Wildcat in the NBA playoffs, and was a major reason the Minnesota Timberwolves made it to the Western Conference Finals.
It'll be interesting to see how it plays out. It seems clear how the Brunsons feel.
