Tyrese Haliburton crushed by fiancée Jade in matching black fits on ‘wedding date’

The Indiana Pacers star can’t compete with Jade’s black dress.

Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancée showed off their date night in matching fits after the Indiana Pacers star’s epic proposal.

Haliburton and Jade Jones took a trip back to Iowa State University where they first met when he was a basketball star for the Cyclones and she was a cheerleader. While there, she went down memory lane with a sorority pose, and then made new memories after she got engaged with a huge rock.

The 25-year-old Haliburton was electric during the playoffs before tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Jones was also impressive with her fit game in the stands like her custom Pacers shoestring top, and her unreal Haliburton faces jeans.

Jade Jones
Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones posts her custom Pacers fit ahead of Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Jade Jones/Instagram

For a night out where they both wore black, but Jones of course crushed him in her dress, she posted a “forever wedding date.”

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram
Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Haliburton still has his scooter as he recovers from surgery. He may also still be annoying Jones with this new habit of his.

Regardless, they are enjoying each other’s company and look extremely happy.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

