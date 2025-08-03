Tyrese Haliburton crushed by fiancée Jade in matching black fits on ‘wedding date’
Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancée showed off their date night in matching fits after the Indiana Pacers star’s epic proposal.
Haliburton and Jade Jones took a trip back to Iowa State University where they first met when he was a basketball star for the Cyclones and she was a cheerleader. While there, she went down memory lane with a sorority pose, and then made new memories after she got engaged with a huge rock.
The 25-year-old Haliburton was electric during the playoffs before tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Jones was also impressive with her fit game in the stands like her custom Pacers shoestring top, and her unreal Haliburton faces jeans.
For a night out where they both wore black, but Jones of course crushed him in her dress, she posted a “forever wedding date.”
Haliburton still has his scooter as he recovers from surgery. He may also still be annoying Jones with this new habit of his.
Regardless, they are enjoying each other’s company and look extremely happy.
