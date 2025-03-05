Spike Lee Made Sure to Chirp Steph Curry While Sitting Courtside for Knicks-Warriors
Spike Lee was not happy watching Steph Curry play against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
Lee, a massive Knicks fan, was displeased as Curry and the Golden State Warriors started a comeback while he was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden.
In the third quarter of the game, Curry hit a three to give the Warriors a 64-62 lead over the Knicks, capping an 8-0 run. The Knicks called a timeout, and as Curry went back to the bench, Lee was seen chirping at the point guard.
Unfortunately for Lee, his remarks to Curry did not work. The Knicks, who held a 55-47 halftime lead over the Warriors, could not hold on. The Warriors eventually gained control of the game in the second half and defeated the Knicks 114-102 as Curry finished the night with 28 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.
This is not the first time Lee has had some fun when Curry was in town as Madison Square Garden. Back in 2021, Curry broke the NBA's career three-point record, and Lee was seen trying to get a photograph from every angle.
If it's any consolation, new Warriors forward Jimmy Butler gifted Lee his game-worn jersey following Golden State's victory. The Knicks won't go out with the victory, but at least Lee comes away with a memorable token from the defeat.