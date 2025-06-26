Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia shouts out 'auntie' WAG in sweet tribute
The Bryant family can't stop celebrating La La Anthony's birthday!
On Wednesday, June 25, La La — ex-wife of former Lakers star (and the late Kobe Bryant's teammate) Carmelo Anthony — turned 43. Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to her Instagram Story to honor her close friend and fellow WAG with a throwback photo of the pair. But it wasn't just Vanessa who paid tribute to La La — Vanessa and Kobe's eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, also made sure she celebrated her "auntie" too.
"Happy Birthday Auntie La," Natalia, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story, reposting La La's own birthday carousel. "I Love You Beyond!"
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia posts sweetest 3-word message for baby sister Capri
While it was La La's birthday she was celebrating, it's also been a big year for Natalia as well. After graduating from USC last month, she's delved deeper into her modeling career — sharing more and more modeling photos (and runway fits) on her social media accounts.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant in awe of daughter Natalia's 'beautiful mamacita' stunning look
Vanessa is the first one to praise her daughter's achievements — and "beautiful" fits — particularly in the wake of Kobe and their late daughter Gianna's deaths. (Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. They were just 41 and 13, respectively.)
In addition to her two eldest daughters, Vanessa is also mom to Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, whom she shared with the late NBA legend.
Vanessa frequently pays tribute to her whole family on social media, celebrating her daughters and honoring Kobe and Gianna.
