Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia shouts out 'auntie' WAG in sweet tribute

Michelle McGahan

Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / Anne Barson / ABACAPRESS.COM

The Bryant family can't stop celebrating La La Anthony's birthday!

On Wednesday, June 25, La La — ex-wife of former Lakers star (and the late Kobe Bryant's teammate) Carmelo Anthony — turned 43. Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to her Instagram Story to honor her close friend and fellow WAG with a throwback photo of the pair. But it wasn't just Vanessa who paid tribute to La La — Vanessa and Kobe's eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, also made sure she celebrated her "auntie" too.

"Happy Birthday Auntie La," Natalia, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story, reposting La La's own birthday carousel. "I Love You Beyond!"

Natalia Bryant La La Anthony
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia celebrates 'auntie' La La Anthony's birthday via her Instagram Story on June 25, 2025. / Natalia Bryant/Instagram

While it was La La's birthday she was celebrating, it's also been a big year for Natalia as well. After graduating from USC last month, she's delved deeper into her modeling career — sharing more and more modeling photos (and runway fits) on her social media accounts.

Vanessa is the first one to praise her daughter's achievements — and "beautiful" fits — particularly in the wake of Kobe and their late daughter Gianna's deaths. (Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. They were just 41 and 13, respectively.)

In addition to her two eldest daughters, Vanessa is also mom to Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, whom she shared with the late NBA legend.

Vanessa frequently pays tribute to her whole family on social media, celebrating her daughters and honoring Kobe and Gianna.

