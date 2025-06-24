Vanessa Bryant in awe of daughter Natalia's 'beautiful mamacita' stunning look

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa is proud and amazed by her and Kobe’s oldest daughter’s latest fit.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant is a proud mom. She let her oldest daughter know that after she dropped mom a shoutout for her fit in a new article.

22-year-old Natalia Bryant just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. On her big day while rocking a beautiful white dress and a touching message for dad on her stole, mom couldn’t help but kiss hers and Kobe Bryant’s oldest child.

Natalia and mom not only look a lot alike, they are besties, too, hanging out in matching fits like their all-black ski look while with Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol’s family, and going cowgirl twins for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and then in their Los Angeles Dodgers fits while taking in a ballgame at Dodger Stadium.

With her good looks and height — she’s much taller than mom, but a lot shorter than WNBA star Angel Reese as seen recently together — Natalia is a professional model. She’s recently shown off a preppy college look, and an amazing beach fit, and in an article for V Magazine a grown-up white coat.

In her post, mom commented: “Awe! Nani! I love you! You look so beautiful mamacita! ❤️😘” Nani being Natalia’s nickname.

Mom was not just commenting on her look, but on Natalia’s quote from the article that credited her mom for her sense of fashion: “Growing up, my style inspiration was my mom because she has such a natural ability to put together outfits and really has an eye for fashion. Watching her get ready for events or even day-to-day life, she showed me how much individuality and confidence goes into one’s personal style,” she said.

Like mother like daughter for sure when it comes to Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant.

