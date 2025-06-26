Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia rocks white T-shirt while revealing more about herself
Natalia Bryant continues to model fantastics fits since graduating from college, but this time shared a little more about herself.
The oldest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant earned her degree in film in May from the University of Southern California. Mom was there for a touching moment with her daughter, who wore a beautiful white dress underneath her gown and had an amazing tribute to dad on her stole.
The 22-year-old loves to hang out with mom and her two sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, when she wasn’t at school or working on her professional modeling career. We’ve seen Natalia rocking cowgirl twins fits with mom for a Beyoncé concert, and with a casual look and beautiful smile while in Central Park in New York City with the family and their tiny dog.
While she wants to pursue a career in film, Natalia has done a lot more photo shoots recently in her blossoming modeling career. With a height that’s much taller than mom’s, she’s been seen rocking looks like this preppy schoolgirl one for a shoot, and a glamorous beach fit in the perfect photo, and recently in a magazine in a stunning white grown-up fit where she credited Vanessa for her sense of fashion. Vanessa too was impressed and made sure her “beautiful” daughter knew about it.
In her latest TikTok post, Natalia rocked the white T-shirt and revealed more about herself to the world.
It’s clear this “mamacita” — as Vanessa called her — is on to big things whatever her career path is. After all, success is built into her D.N.A.
