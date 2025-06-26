The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia rocks white T-shirt while revealing more about herself

The recent USC film graduate and professional model posts her latest fit hit while sharing some fun facts about herself.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant continues to model fantastics fits since graduating from college, but this time shared a little more about herself.

The oldest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant earned her degree in film in May from the University of Southern California. Mom was there for a touching moment with her daughter, who wore a beautiful white dress underneath her gown and had an amazing tribute to dad on her stole.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia posts sweetest 3-word message for baby sister Capri

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Proud mom Vanessa with her daughter Natalia on graduation day. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The 22-year-old loves to hang out with mom and her two sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, when she wasn’t at school or working on her professional modeling career. We’ve seen Natalia rocking cowgirl twins fits with mom for a Beyoncé concert, and with a casual look and beautiful smile while in Central Park in New York City with the family and their tiny dog.

RELATED: Natalia Bryant drops one emoji on amazing dad Kobe photo in his Dodgers fit with her

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant atop the Empire State Building / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

While she wants to pursue a career in film, Natalia has done a lot more photo shoots recently in her blossoming modeling career. With a height that’s much taller than mom’s, she’s been seen rocking looks like this preppy schoolgirl one for a shoot, and a glamorous beach fit in the perfect photo, and recently in a magazine in a stunning white grown-up fit where she credited Vanessa for her sense of fashion. Vanessa too was impressed and made sure her “beautiful” daughter knew about it.

In her latest TikTok post, Natalia rocked the white T-shirt and revealed more about herself to the world.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/TikTok

It’s clear this “mamacita” — as Vanessa called her — is on to big things whatever her career path is. After all, success is built into her D.N.A.

Kobe with Gigi, Natalia, and Vanessa
Kobe with Gigi, Natalia, and Vanessa / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover

Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates

Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns

Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion