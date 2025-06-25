Vanessa Bryant shows love to famous NBA WAG flexing Team USA throwback
Vanessa Bryant has been sharing a lot of her husband Kobe Bryant’s accomplishments lately. Now, she shared some birthday wishes for one of Kobe’s Team USA star teammate’s ex-wife who she’s besties with.
The 43-year-old Vanessa shared an amazing photo while pregnant with Kobe’s fourth daughter for Father’s Day, and has celebrated the anniversaries of his NBA Finals accomplishments like with this iconic championship photo, and one of daughter Gigi — who tragically passed away with dad in the 2020 helicopter crash — and their oldest Natalia.
Vanessa and her family just celebrated her daughter Capri’s sixth birthday where mom sent the sweetest message and photo to her youngest, and now she sent another birthday wish to La La Anthony, who is the ex-wife of NBA great Carmelo Anthony.
That’s definitely a throwback photo from the Olympics when Kobe was alive and La La was married to Carmelo. She’d divorce him in 2021.
Kobe and ‘Melo played together with the 2008 “Redeem Team” in Beijing and again in 2012 in London. They no doubt forged a relationship from their time together, as did their famous WAGs.
It’s another amazing throwback from Vanessa in many of late, and brings back good memories of Kobe, Carmelo and Team USA.
