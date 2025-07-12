Lakers' LeBron James Felt Disregarded Amid Recent Power Shift in LA With Luka Doncic: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers made their star forward LeBron James feel disregarded over the offseason as the franchise heads in a different direction.
The Lakers traded for young superstar Luka Doncic at the February NBA trade deadline — moving on from aging star Anthony Davis for the player barely entering his prime.
The organization is now focused on building around Doncic, though James is left in an awkward position since his career is winding down.
According to reporting from Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, James is left feeling less prioritized than he ever has in his career.
“James understood the Lakers taking advantage of an opportunity to pivot to the younger superstar. But from James' perspective, sources said, nuance was sometimes lost during the transition," the two reported in a story for ESPN.
"Doncic had never asked to be a Laker. James, for his part, had chosen L.A., coming in 2018 when the team had missed the playoffs five consecutive seasons, the worst run for the franchise since it moved from Minneapolis. Two years later, James had helped deliver a 17th championship.”
For the time being, James is set to remain with the Lakers for the upcoming season. He accepted his player option for the 2025-2026 season worth more than $50 million.
With the announcement of James' decision to pick up his option, his agent, Rich Paul, released a statement which revealed the Lakers superstar's potential frustrations with the direction of the franchise.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all," Paul said.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
For the first time, the Lakers' and James' timeline and path do not line up, which leaves the franchise needing to build for a future without the long-time Laker.
