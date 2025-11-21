SI

Ole Miss Announces When Lane Kiffin Will Make Decision About Coaching Future

Kiffin is weighing other jobs in the SEC, but it sounds like he is in lockstep with his athletic director on a decision timeline.

Mike McDaniel

Lane Kiffin's future at Ole Miss is up in the air. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
It's no secret that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has options.

The Rebels coach has his program ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings, sitting at 10-1 on the season ahead of Black Friday's rivalry game against Mississippi State.

But while the Rebels continue preparation for a regular season finale to cap off a historic season, both LSU and Florida are courting Kiffin for their open head coaching jobs.

With the future of Kiffin swirling, Ole Miss felt compelled to release a statement on Friday addressing the obvious; that their head coach's future in Oxford is tenuous at best.

"Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce," vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter said in a statement. "While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important—our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion. Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday's game. This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it's imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin's future is expected the Saturday following the game."

Where the coaching carousel stops in the SEC, nobody knows...yet. But it's clear that Kiffin is the first big shoe to drop, whether he stays at Ole Miss or leaves for LSU or Florida.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

