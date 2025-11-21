Lane Kiffin’s son Knox drops big LSU statement for Oxford HS playoff game fit
Lane Kiffin won’t announce his future decision until the day after the November 28 Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State, it was decided on Friday. His son Knox may have dropped a big hint, or was just trolling fans with a possible clue on dad’s decision before his big Oxford High Chargers playoff game.
While so many rumors and stories are swirling around the coach, fans of the Ole Miss Rebels, the LSU Tigers, and the Florida Gators are holding onto every word and inspecting every social media post for clues as to where the 50-year-old coach will be next season. Even a simple post involving his daughter Landry’s sorority formal while dancing that Lane posted has been scrutinized.
Speaking of Landry, she has raised eyebrows for not only dating LSU linebacker Whit Weeks and revealing their relationship the week he played Ole Miss, and not just for ditching games to root on her boyfriend rocking fits like her white-tiger look at Alabama, but she was just spotted at LSU at a booster club meeting.
As if the plot couldn’t thicken even more, Knox came out with LSU headphones before Oxford High’s playoff game vs. Horn Lake tonight and posted it on his Instagram.
It could be nothing as Knox took a recruiting trip to LSU last month and could’ve been given those as a gift. He could also be messing with fans by purposely wearing those to throw everyone off.
Knox has said he won’t play for dad in college, so if Lane does go to LSU would Knox not follow him?
Every word and every post is just torture for everyone waiting to know what Lane Kiffin will do, and now even his son is contributing to the drama.
