Lindsey Vonn's valiant attempt to become the oldest Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing history came to a quick and unfortunate end as she crashed less than 15 seconds into her run in the women's downhill on Sunday. For the second straight week she had to be airlifted off of a course after crashing, likely bringing to an end one of the biggest stories at the Milan Cortina Games.

Vonn drifted too far to the right on one of the early turns and clipped a gate, throwing her balance off and forcing an awkward landing on a body already being pushed beyond its limits by a fierce competitor.

BREAKING: American Olympics skier Lindsey Vonn suffers heavy crash early in her downhill skiing run pic.twitter.com/4uQ0FM7cTn — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) February 8, 2026

Vonn last week announced that she had ruptured her left ACL after crashing in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The pre-Olympics setback provided even more drama and intrigue surrounding the highly decorated American skier, who came out of a six-year retirement to compete in the Games at the age of 41.

Despite the injury, she immediately resolved to continue her quest. Vonn cruised through a 1.6-mile downhill training run on the Olympia delle Tofane course earlier in the week, 11th-fastest out of 43 competitors—at times favoring her knee but also showing that she intended to make a run at the medal podium.

Vonn has a long and storied history in Cortina, which she identified as one of her favorites in the world. She is unmatched with 12 World Cup victories at the site and it served as the scene for the last race of her career before the 2019 retirement.

There was no immediate update on the severity of her condition.

