Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam’s Stunning One Regret For Skipping Opening Ceremony

Jutta Leerdam was always going to be one of the biggest faces of the 2026 Winter Olympics with her model looks and skill in speed skating. Add in the fact she’s engaged to influencer and boxer Jake Paul and anything she does will be under a microscope. While she received backlash for skipping the Opening Ceremony for the Netherlands, the Dutch world champion does have one regret about not going.

The 27-year-old Leerdam is trying to get her first Olympic gold for the Netherlands after she took home silver in the 2022 Beijing Games. She’s already a seven-time world champion, something Paul was going crazy over when it happened.

Leerdam caused a stir when she flexed from Paul’s private jet on the way to Milan for the Olympics, and then turned heads in her Netherlands uniform posing.

On Friday night for the MIlano Cortina Games Opening Ceremony, Leerdam decided to watch it from her bed, posting this instead of walking with her country.

Jutta Leerdam watching the Netherlands at Opening Ceremony. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Her controversial regret for not going

She’d take to TikTok to say she regretted not going not because she wasn’t with the Netherlands for the big moment, but she was missing Mariah Carey performing.

Jutta Leerdam regretting not going to Opening Ceremony angle | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Jutta Leerdam watching Mariah | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

While Leerdam has faced scrutiny in the Dutch press, this certainly won’t help.

No doubt, she’ll continue to have all eyes on her when she competes on February 9 in her signature speed skating event the 1000m.

Jutta Leerdam of Netherlands hopes to bring home gold in the 1000m . | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Her and Paul’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple got engaged in March in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

