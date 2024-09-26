Livvy Dunne flirts wearing glasses in super casual selfies
Livvy Dunne is training to help LSU Gymnastics go for back-to-back national championships. Off the mat, she’s posting viral photos and videos that make her the NIL queen she is.
Dunne, who has made nearly $10 million in overall NIL money and $4 million per year, according to On3’s NIL Top 100 Rankings, recently revealed what one thing would “ruin” her NIL empire. With photos like the ones from her latest Instagram Stories posts, it’s hard to imagine why anyone would hate on the 21-year-old beauty from New Jersey.
RELATED: 'Certified Swiftie' Livvy Dunne Weighs in on Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Relationship
First, she’s not afraid to be herself and go makeup-free for pictures. Here’s the latest one:
Secondly, she’s not afraid to let her beauty shine with pictures like this flirty glasses look.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne vs. Paul Skenes: Who is worth more in 2024?
The gymnast has amassed over 13 million followers combined on TikTok and Instagram. Photos like these are why she’s such a successful influencer.
If that wasn’t enough for brand building, Dunne is also dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. The power couple has been together since 2023 at LSU and both are growing in popularity every day — just look at these viral custom Skenes cowboy boots made from his jersey that Dunne wore and posted.
Whether she’s casual or glammed up, Dunne clearly knows how to get our attention.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots
All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post
Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting
Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels