Livvy Dunne’s insane NIL dominance in two whopping stats

The LSU gymnast multi-millionaire and social media superstar dominates the women’s NIL landscape, and it’s not even close.

Matthew Graham

May 11, 2024; Livvy Dunne reacts as her boyfriend Paul Skenes pitches in his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs.
May 11, 2024; Livvy Dunne reacts as her boyfriend Paul Skenes pitches in his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne’s empire never would have existed before NIL, which is something she admitted recently.

Luckily for the LSU Tigers gymnast and social media sensation, NIL forever changed her life, now with a net worth of close to $10 million. To be clear, Dunne and her family’s business acumen, especially with the help of her sister Julz, have been the ones to make the A-list influencer a brand juggernaut, making almost identical millions to the hottest pitching prospect in the MLB, her flame-throwing boyfriend Paul Skenes, who is completing one of the best rookie seasons ever for the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Dunne also recently admitted that the power couple indeed lives the baller life and that Skenes gets private planes for her to be able to hang out and watch his starts in-person.)

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
May 11, 2024: Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes is embraced by his girlfriend Livvy Dunne. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As far as NIL fortunes, when it comes to women, the 21 year old, who turns 22 on Oct. 1, lives in a league of her own.

Livvy Dunne is No. 1… by $2.4 million!

Yes, you read that right. According to On3 Sports’ NIL 100 rankings, the LSU gymnast makes about $4 million annually based on their formula. The next closest women in the rankings: UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers and LSU Tigers media mogul Flau’jae Johnson, where Dunne recently appeared on Flau'jae's podcast to clap back at the haters, both earning around $1.4 million.

Dunne only trails Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who makes in the ballpark of $5.1 million annually. Dunne is also the only one in the entire top 100 that doesn’t play football or basketball, which brings us to point No. 2…

Dunne makes 200 times more in NIL than the typical college gymnast

Let’s repeat that: 200 times more! The typical big-time college gymnast makes a little more than $20,000, according to research from the New York Times. Dunne makes $4 million. She truly is an anomaly and is proving that she’ll have major star power once she leaves LSU after her final season.

Any way you slice it, Livvy Dunne is truly one of a kind.

Livvy Dunne
Apr 20, 2024: LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne kisses the trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

