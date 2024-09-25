Livvy Dunne reveals one thing that would 'ruin' her NIL empire
Livvy Dunne has amassed a fortune in NIL money in what is now her fifth and final year at LSU.
When Dunne isn’t doing ridiculous cardio or super “hard” gymnastics moves, she’s working on building her brand off the mat.
And what a brand the 21-year-old gymnast has built with close to 13.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, and nearly $10 million in overall NIL money. Dunne makes $4 million per year, according to On3’s NIL Top 100 Rankings. She’s by far the No. 1 female, and in fact only trails Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders’ $5.1 million per year as top overall. To put this in perspective, the typical big-time college gymnast makes a little more than $20,000, according to research from the New York Times, so that’s literally 200 times the average.
Over the weekend, Dunne went on fellow Lady Tiger and basketball star Flau’jae Johnson’s “Best of Both Worlds” podcast to talk about how she’s dealt with the social media trolls who dissed her as a “benchwarmer” when she kissed the national championship trophy. In the latest clip shared on the podcast’s Instagram page, Dunne (and Flau’jae) talk about how hard it is to stay silent with all the haters.
Dunne knows, “one wrong thing can like ruin the business,” and it’s an “art to keep your cool and composure” when so many negative things are being said about her. She admits it’s “hard to zip it sometimes” and keep her “Twitter fingers (now X) from going crazy.” She does so though, because as Dunne explains she is representing her brand empire, as well as the university and Lady Tigers team.
She’s also dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, so anything she does negatively will be in the public eye and come back to him (and vice versa). The power couple has been together since 2023 and both are growing in popularity every day — just look at these custom Skenes cowboy boots made from his jersey she showed off that went viral.
Dunne clearly likes winning on the mat and life. She will be trying to help LSU get back-to-back national championships, while trying to not clap back on social media at the same time.
