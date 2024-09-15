Livvy Dunne vs. Paul Skenes: Who is worth more in 2024?
Livvy Dunne is living her best life, whether it’s flying in a private jets, or splurging on a BMW, or just having fun with her besties at an LSU Tigers football game.
Dunne is also dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. The two met while at LSU and have been linked since 2023. The 21-year-old gymnast also flies in private jets to see Skenes pitch.
It was recently revealed in the Prime Video docuseries, “The Money Game”, that Dunne has amassed $9.5 million in NIL earnings. The fifth-year senior gymnast for LSU is making an estimated $4 million a year, according to On3’s NIL Top 100 Rankings. She’s the top female earner in college, trailing only Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ $5.1 per year for overall highest.
Skenes, who was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft, agreed to a deal with a signing bonus totaling $9.2 million — the largest MLB draft bonus ever doled out to a player. Skenes' contract has a base salary of $740,000 annually. The remainder of the deal is the massive bonus. Doing the math, that puts him close to the $10 million mark for his net worth, not including any endorsement deals he has lined up.
Wow, that means the two are pretty much neck-and-neck in the earnings department. It’s safe to say both will be making a lot more money in the future as well.
The 22-year-old Skenes is having an incredible rookie year with a 10-2 record and 2.10 ERA as of this writing. His salary will skyrocket once he hits arbitration in years 3-6, after which he will be a free agent and can demand a boatload.
Dunne, who recently defended her life-changing earnings, is back to help LSU defend its first gymnastics national title from last year, and is putting in all the hard work as evident by her red-faced, makeup free video. Win or lose, she’s already winning at life.
The power couple of Dunne and Skenes may not have a Jay-Z and Beyoncé level net worth of over $3 billion, but the sky is the limit for these two.
