The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shares ab-tastic sparkly miniskirt fit Mardi Gras revelers never saw

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer “earned” her beads with her latest jaw-dropping fit.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne owned Mardi Gras and certainly earned her beads with her fit. On Sunday, she showed off yet another jaw-dropping look.

The 22-year-old has crushed lately with her fit game like her Daisy Dukes and boots during Super Bowl weekend, and with her bold lingerie red corset-top for a Valentine’s weekend night out with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes while visiting him in Florida.

The viral LSU gymnast served as the Grand Marshal of Endymion 2025, and went to her first Mardi Gras on top of an unreal parade float with a giant screen of her on it, all while she rocked a stunning green gown and next-level coat tossing out beads to happy fans.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne has two-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotard sparklers

While Dunne isn’t competing lately due to a knee injury, she gave herself competition with another Mardi Gras fit in a sparkly short miniskirt and tiny ab-revealing top that she dropped on Instagram on Sunday. She said, “earned my beads,” and she certainly did with this sizzling fit.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets sassy with camera in white-hot dress

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne said she had a blast atop the float with sister Julz Dunne, who crushed her own Mardi Gras look while hitting up Bourbon Street.

Dunne hopes to get back to gymnastics soon as the defending champion Lady Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday, March 7. She certainly got a “W” for herself at Mardi Gras at least.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion