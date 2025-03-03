Livvy Dunne shares ab-tastic sparkly miniskirt fit Mardi Gras revelers never saw
Livvy Dunne owned Mardi Gras and certainly earned her beads with her fit. On Sunday, she showed off yet another jaw-dropping look.
The 22-year-old has crushed lately with her fit game like her Daisy Dukes and boots during Super Bowl weekend, and with her bold lingerie red corset-top for a Valentine’s weekend night out with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes while visiting him in Florida.
The viral LSU gymnast served as the Grand Marshal of Endymion 2025, and went to her first Mardi Gras on top of an unreal parade float with a giant screen of her on it, all while she rocked a stunning green gown and next-level coat tossing out beads to happy fans.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has two-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotard sparklers
While Dunne isn’t competing lately due to a knee injury, she gave herself competition with another Mardi Gras fit in a sparkly short miniskirt and tiny ab-revealing top that she dropped on Instagram on Sunday. She said, “earned my beads,” and she certainly did with this sizzling fit.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets sassy with camera in white-hot dress
Dunne said she had a blast atop the float with sister Julz Dunne, who crushed her own Mardi Gras look while hitting up Bourbon Street.
Dunne hopes to get back to gymnastics soon as the defending champion Lady Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday, March 7. She certainly got a “W” for herself at Mardi Gras at least.
