Livvy Dunne's sister Julz goes bikini twins posing in exact same one day later

The older sister of the influencer and former LSU gymnast also goes blonde over the holiday weekend.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Livvy Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates with sister Julz Dunne behind her.
LSU former gymnast Livvy Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates with sister Julz Dunne behind her. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Once again Livvy Dunne and her sister Julz Dunne had competing fits with this time being the exact same bikini for the 4th of July weekend.

It was an end of an era at LSU when Livvy finished her gymnastics career and sister Julz would no longer be in the stands stealing the show in her gold LSU cowboy fit, and with her epic celebration photos.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

The two are pretty inseparable even away from the gym as we’ve seen them crushing Kansas City Chiefs fits together at the Super Bowl, and then some New York Knicks ones at a playoff game. They also had competing pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks horse races in Louisville.

Julz is always the life of the party, too, even upstaging Dunne’s birthday wishes for boyfriend Paul Skenes with this epic photo and message.

Paul Skenes and Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

While the 22-year-old Livvy and the 24-year-old Julz have had competing bikinis on the beach together, Livvy first posted her “red, white & freckled” one from the Hamptons on Sunday, and thenJulz shared the same exact one on Monday. She also dyed her hair blonde like her sister.

Julz Dunne (left) and friend
Julz Dunne (left) and friend / Julz Dunne/Instagram

Here’s Livvy’s look for comparison:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Those Dunne sisters certainly know how to set off fireworks in competing fits no matter when or where.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Snapchat

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

