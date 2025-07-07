Livvy Dunne's sister Julz goes bikini twins posing in exact same one day later
Once again Livvy Dunne and her sister Julz Dunne had competing fits with this time being the exact same bikini for the 4th of July weekend.
It was an end of an era at LSU when Livvy finished her gymnastics career and sister Julz would no longer be in the stands stealing the show in her gold LSU cowboy fit, and with her epic celebration photos.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne turns heads with jean shorts fit on way to Hamptons
The two are pretty inseparable even away from the gym as we’ve seen them crushing Kansas City Chiefs fits together at the Super Bowl, and then some New York Knicks ones at a playoff game. They also had competing pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks horse races in Louisville.
Julz is always the life of the party, too, even upstaging Dunne’s birthday wishes for boyfriend Paul Skenes with this epic photo and message.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes wealthy summer lifestyle in awesome Hamptons house
While the 22-year-old Livvy and the 24-year-old Julz have had competing bikinis on the beach together, Livvy first posted her “red, white & freckled” one from the Hamptons on Sunday, and thenJulz shared the same exact one on Monday. She also dyed her hair blonde like her sister.
Here’s Livvy’s look for comparison:
Those Dunne sisters certainly know how to set off fireworks in competing fits no matter when or where.
