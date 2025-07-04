Livvy Dunne turns heads with jean shorts fit on way to Hamptons
Livvy Dunne went viral last year for her dress at Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons. She’s back in the Hamptons again this year and first dropped a head-turning jean shorts fit.
The 22-year-old Dunne has been doing that a lot lately with stunning looks since she finished her gymnastics career at LSU from her amazing “officially retired” dress, to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses, to her runway dress side-by-side with Jordan Chiles, to her pool patriotic bikini on Memorial Day for a road trip with Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Paul Skenes.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off stunning view of ‘future home’ while rocking bikini
She took to Snapchat to share some memories of last year’s famous Fourth of July party where her white dress blew up social media.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne pays bonkers price for boyfriend’s Paul Skenes rare rookie card
Well, she’s back at least in the Hamptons — possibly for another big Rubin party. She had to get there first, though, as she showed off a picture stuck in traffic.
Dunne made sure to show off her fire jean shorts fit, though, before taking that long car ride from the coast of New Jersey where she’s from to the Hamptons.
It’s not a Fourth of July without a head-turning fit post from Livvy Dunne. Happy Fourth, everyone.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit