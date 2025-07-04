The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne turns heads with jean shorts fit on way to Hamptons

The model, influencer, and former LSU gymnast is back in the Hamptons for Fourth of July.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York
Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Livvy Dunne went viral last year for her dress at Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons. She’s back in the Hamptons again this year and first dropped a head-turning jean shorts fit.

The 22-year-old Dunne has been doing that a lot lately with stunning looks since she finished her gymnastics career at LSU from her amazing “officially retired” dress, to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses, to her runway dress side-by-side with Jordan Chiles, to her pool patriotic bikini on Memorial Day for a road trip with Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Paul Skenes.

She took to Snapchat to share some memories of last year’s famous Fourth of July party where her white dress blew up social media.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Well, she’s back at least in the Hamptons — possibly for another big Rubin party. She had to get there first, though, as she showed off a picture stuck in traffic.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne made sure to show off her fire jean shorts fit, though, before taking that long car ride from the coast of New Jersey where she’s from to the Hamptons.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapcha

It’s not a Fourth of July without a head-turning fit post from Livvy Dunne. Happy Fourth, everyone.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

