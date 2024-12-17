Livvy Dunne’s stunning floor exercise routine in final LSU showcase
There’s so much coverage around Livvy Dunne and her final season will certainly be under a microscope for the defending champion LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics team. On Monday, in her last showcase event, Dunne certainly didn’t disappoint with her performance.
Dunne, 22, is the NIL queen making over $4.2 million per year, and with viral posts like her bedroom selfie in tiny shorts and her cozy makeup-free selfie, it’s easy to see why she’s so popular.
She’s also proving, however, she quite the athlete as well. Dunne has had a major transformation since her freshman flips fails to her fifth year. She’s shown she can get crazy air on flips, and can “stretch” in crazy ways on the balance beam. On Monday, she was fired up in her LSU leotard and proved she can put it all together in a stunning floor exercise routine.
That was quite the performance indeed.
Dunne also crushed on the balance beam.
It’s going to be quite the year of hype for Dunne and her Lady Tigers teammates, but if Monday was any indication they certainly will be a force to be reckoned with when the calendar turns to 2025.
