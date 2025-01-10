Livvy Dunne flexes LSU purple, black leotard with stealth Tigers sparkles in uni
Livvy Dunne proved she’s more than a pretty face during LSU’s gymnastics opener, but she still knows how to slay her leotard photos.
The viral Lady Tigers gymnast and influencer not only wowed in the season opener with a remarkable performance on the beam in front of boyfriend Paul Skenes, but was even better score on the floor as sister Julz Dunne cheered her on in a stunning LSU cowgirl look.
Before even taking the mat, Dunne and LSU dropped some “white dazzler” hype leotard photos, and then she crushed a pregame purple leotard dance off with her teammate in the locker room.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares crazy angle of LSU gymnastics beam slay in sparkly white leotard
With the team now in Oklahoma City for a quad event on Saturday, Dunne had fun in some sunglasses on the plane and then hit up an ESPN photo shoot in a stunning purple and black leotard with stealth Tigers sparkles where she was “frolicking” around.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne chills in LSU sweatshirt for off-day massage, hangs with sister Julz
That’s a stunning look for the 22-year-old graduate student in her final year of eligibility.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers compete Saturday in Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad event with with #6 California Golden Bears, #1 Oklahoma Sooners and #4 Utah Utes where she will no doubt slay whatever baller leotard the team rolls out next.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’