Livvy Dunne flexes LSU purple, black leotard with stealth Tigers sparkles in uni

The viral LSU Lady Tigers gymnast and influencer “frolicked” in her awesome leotard.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne of the LSU Lady Tigers
Livvy Dunne of the LSU Lady Tigers / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne proved she’s more than a pretty face during LSU’s gymnastics opener, but she still knows how to slay her leotard photos.

The viral Lady Tigers gymnast and influencer not only wowed in the season opener with a remarkable performance on the beam in front of boyfriend Paul Skenes, but was even better score on the floor as sister Julz Dunne cheered her on in a stunning LSU cowgirl look.

Before even taking the mat, Dunne and LSU dropped some “white dazzler” hype leotard photos, and then she crushed a pregame purple leotard dance off with her teammate in the locker room.

With the team now in Oklahoma City for a quad event on Saturday, Dunne had fun in some sunglasses on the plane and then hit up an ESPN photo shoot in a stunning purple and black leotard with stealth Tigers sparkles where she was “frolicking” around.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

That’s a stunning look for the 22-year-old graduate student in her final year of eligibility.

Dunne and the Lady Tigers compete Saturday in Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad event with with #6 California Golden Bears, #1 Oklahoma Sooners and #4 Utah Utes where she will no doubt slay whatever baller leotard the team rolls out next.

