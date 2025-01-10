Livvy Dunne flexes shades, purple LSU fit on plane ahead of huge gymnastics meet
Livvy Dunne is coming off her biggest moment of her athletic career and is gearing up for a big quad event in Oklahoma City. She’s having some fun with her Lady Tigers teammates along the way.
The 22-year-old old viral gymnast and influencer showed she will be a big part of the defending national champion squad this season when she crushed the beam with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes intensely watching her, and then topped that with her amazing floor exercise routine with sisterJulz Dunne cheering on in a gold LSU cowgirl fit and some huge Livvy Dunne cardboard cutouts.
Dunne, who is competing now as a graduate student after finishing her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies in December with an insanely high GPA, will look to back up her performance as the team heads to the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad event with with #6 Cal, #1 Oklahoma and #4 Utah on Saturday.
On the plane ride there — and not the private jets we are used to seeing Dunne in — she had some fun with her teammates in some shades and a sick LSU purple fit. She said, “what up Oklahoma 😼.”
Dunne has every right to smile after the first event and all $4 million plus in NIL deals she has in place in her final year of eligibility.
If the Lady Tigers perform as cool as they look here, they will be just fine for Saturday’s big event.
