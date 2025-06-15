The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shares sweetest photo with her dad in heartfelt message

The influencer and former LSU gymnast gives a shoutout to her father, David Dunne.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York
Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Livvy Dunne has made the Dunne name famous, but she has a great family that helped her get to where she is today. On Father’s Day Sunday, Livvy gave a shoutout to her dad, David Dunne.

The 22-year-old Livvy rose to fame while an LSU gymnast, building an NIL empire around $4 million year. While her collegiate career recently ended and she got to post her final leotard selfie, she’s busy with her modeling and influencing career. Dunne just posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and walked the runway in Swim Week Miami where she did the splits in a bikini.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off crazy double-backflip maneuver missing LSU Gymnastics

She’s also dating Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher, who she met while at LSU. In fact, she just rocked an amazing Skenes LSU-Pirates combo jersey at the College World Series. She also gave him his own Father’s Day post as a “dog dad.”

Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

But it was all about her dad David. Livvy’s shown him off before with Mama Kat like their family photo at the Kentucky Oaks in Louisville at Churchill Downs.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne gives 6-foot-6 Paul Skenes most inaccurate boyfriend nickname

David Dunne, Julz Dunne, Livvy Dunne, Kat Dunne
David Dunne, Julz Dunne, Livvy Dunne, Kat Dunne / Julz Dunne/Instagram

But it was the sweetest photo of him and message she shared on Sunday. She wrote, “happy Father’s Day to the GOAT… Always giving me a hand when I need it most. I love you so much! 🩵🩵🩵.”

Livvy Dunne and David
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

That’s adorable.

Happy Father’s Day to David Dunne and all the dads out there.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships