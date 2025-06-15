Livvy Dunne shares sweetest photo with her dad in heartfelt message
Livvy Dunne has made the Dunne name famous, but she has a great family that helped her get to where she is today. On Father’s Day Sunday, Livvy gave a shoutout to her dad, David Dunne.
The 22-year-old Livvy rose to fame while an LSU gymnast, building an NIL empire around $4 million year. While her collegiate career recently ended and she got to post her final leotard selfie, she’s busy with her modeling and influencing career. Dunne just posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and walked the runway in Swim Week Miami where she did the splits in a bikini.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off crazy double-backflip maneuver missing LSU Gymnastics
She’s also dating Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher, who she met while at LSU. In fact, she just rocked an amazing Skenes LSU-Pirates combo jersey at the College World Series. She also gave him his own Father’s Day post as a “dog dad.”
But it was all about her dad David. Livvy’s shown him off before with Mama Kat like their family photo at the Kentucky Oaks in Louisville at Churchill Downs.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gives 6-foot-6 Paul Skenes most inaccurate boyfriend nickname
But it was the sweetest photo of him and message she shared on Sunday. She wrote, “happy Father’s Day to the GOAT… Always giving me a hand when I need it most. I love you so much! .”
That’s adorable.
Happy Father’s Day to David Dunne and all the dads out there.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities