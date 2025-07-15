LSU gymnastics star Haleigh Bryant returns to Tigers in exciting new role
Haleigh Bryant had a legendary gymanstics career at LSU. While she and the Lady Tigers didn’t defend their 2024 national championship, she’ll at least be able to still help the team try and get another one.
The 23-year-old who was the 2024 NCAA All-Around national champion was also a viral photo star with teammate Livvy Dunne through the final season like this duo leotard selfie.
The Lady Tigers would fall in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Championships, and we last saw Bryant having a funny TikTok with Dunne forgetting they don’t have practice anymore, and then for an “officially retired” night out where she took the below selfie with Dunne.
It’s widely assumed that Bryant will try and make the 2028 Team USA Olympics squad, but until then it was announced she’s staying with LSU: “The LSU Legend is staying home 🙌 We’re proud to announce the addition of Haleigh Bryant to the staff as Assistant Coach!”
Her fellow Lady Tigers also celebrated her with Dunne liking the Instagram post, and Aleah Finnegan writing, “One legend to the next.”
Congrats to Haleigh Bryant on the new role and next stage in her gymnastics career.
