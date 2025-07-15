The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU gymnastics star Haleigh Bryant returns to Tigers in exciting new role

The 23-year-old former national champion isn’t done trying to help the team win another title.

Matt Ryan

Former LSU Tigers gymnast Haleigh Bryant performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena.
Former LSU Tigers gymnast Haleigh Bryant performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Haleigh Bryant had a legendary gymanstics career at LSU. While she and the Lady Tigers didn’t defend their 2024 national championship, she’ll at least be able to still help the team try and get another one.

The 23-year-old who was the 2024 NCAA All-Around national champion was also a viral photo star with teammate Livvy Dunne through the final season like this duo leotard selfie.

The Lady Tigers would fall in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Championships, and we last saw Bryant having a funny TikTok with Dunne forgetting they don’t have practice anymore, and then for an “officially retired” night out where she took the below selfie with Dunne.

Livvy Dunne and Haleigh Bryant
Livvy Dunne and Haleigh Bryant / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

It’s widely assumed that Bryant will try and make the 2028 Team USA Olympics squad, but until then it was announced she’s staying with LSU: “The LSU Legend is staying home 🙌 We’re proud to announce the addition of Haleigh Bryant to the staff as Assistant Coach!”

Her fellow Lady Tigers also celebrated her with Dunne liking the Instagram post, and Aleah Finnegan writing, “One legend to the next.”

Congrats to Haleigh Bryant on the new role and next stage in her gymnastics career.

Haleigh Bryan
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

