Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard in throwback duo photo with former teammate

The former Lady Tigers gymnast celebrates one of her former teammate’s birthdays with a side-by-side pic of the two.

Matt Ryan

Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne’s collegiate athlete career is over. No doubt, she misses her time with her teammates, though. On Saturday, she celebrated one of them with a stunning throwback photo together in their sparkly Lady Tigers leotards.

Dunne, 22, completed her fifth and final season where she was unfortunately injured the final two months, but that didn’t stop her from flexing one final eye-catching leotard selfie from the NCAA Championships, and rocking an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates.

Livvy Dunne
One of Dunne’s final leotards at LSU. / Livvy Dunne/TikTok

She also posted a video recently doing a double backflip move missing gymnastics.

Life’s been good, however, for Dunne since retiring where she’s been all over from posing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Bermuda, to walking the red carpet in a stunning dress in New York City, to doing the splits in a bikini in Miami, to sporting dueling pink dresses with sister Julz for the Kentucky Oaks, to traveling to boyfriend Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games.

Livvy Dunne
Dunne repped LSU at the College World Series. / Livvy Dunne/TikTok

For former teammate Chase Brock’s 23rd birthday on Saturday, Dunne said, “it’s national @chasebrock day ❤️‍🔥🎂 …ILY” She then dropped the leotard stunner of the two.

Livvy Dunne and Chase Brock
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Happy birthday to Chase Brock and thanks to Livvy for sharing another great LSU memory.

Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Livvy Dunne
Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Livvy Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

