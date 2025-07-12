Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard in throwback duo photo with former teammate
Livvy Dunne’s collegiate athlete career is over. No doubt, she misses her time with her teammates, though. On Saturday, she celebrated one of them with a stunning throwback photo together in their sparkly Lady Tigers leotards.
Dunne, 22, completed her fifth and final season where she was unfortunately injured the final two months, but that didn’t stop her from flexing one final eye-catching leotard selfie from the NCAA Championships, and rocking an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates.
She also posted a video recently doing a double backflip move missing gymnastics.
Life’s been good, however, for Dunne since retiring where she’s been all over from posing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Bermuda, to walking the red carpet in a stunning dress in New York City, to doing the splits in a bikini in Miami, to sporting dueling pink dresses with sister Julz for the Kentucky Oaks, to traveling to boyfriend Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games.
For former teammate Chase Brock’s 23rd birthday on Saturday, Dunne said, “it’s national @chasebrock day ❤️🔥🎂 …ILY” She then dropped the leotard stunner of the two.
Happy birthday to Chase Brock and thanks to Livvy for sharing another great LSU memory.
