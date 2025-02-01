Livvy Dunne, LSU star Haleigh Bryant stun in 'bestie vibes' sequin leotards selfie
Livvy Dunne didn’t end up competing on Friday, but her bestie Haleigh Bryant certainly did and came through with a nearly perfect score on the floor. The two had an even more perfect moment together in one photo.
Dunne, 22, didn’t compete for the first time this season after starting off strong with a crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener win over Florida, and showed off her skills with an insane double backflip move that boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes perfectly captured.
Bryant, 23, meanwhile, is an anchor for the team having won both the NCAA championship last season as a member of the Lady Tigers team and in the individual all-around. Like Dunne, she’s also shown she can slay a leotard.
Speaking of leotards, after Dunne changed out of her all-black hype one with a three-word message on it she posted Friday morning, she put on her competition one with Bryant. The two then snapped an epic sequin leotard selfie together. Dunne wrote, “bestie vibes only!!! 🤍.”
After that, Dunne would watch as No. 3 LSU go on to defeat #9 Missouri 198.000 to 197.175 in a meet where Bryant anchored the floor and almost had a perfect score.
Simply amazing. Just like the duo selfie the two took.
