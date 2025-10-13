The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mariners drop unreal Cal Raleigh trident graphic for Game 2 with Toronto skyline

The Mariners home-run king has been the break out star for the MLB playoffs, and the team perfectly encapsulated the Big Dumper's greatness.

Matthew Graham

Sep 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) with the trident in the dugout after his two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Sep 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) with the trident in the dugout after his two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. / John Froschauer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners keep shocking the world after an unexpected Game 1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road.

Even Fox Sports analyst John Smoltz was amazed how Cal Raleigh's dramatic home run spurred a comeback that quieted the raucous Rogers Centre crowd in the 3-1 victory.

RELATED: Who is Mariners star Cal Raleigh's secret weapon girlfriend Hannah Shimek?

Cal Raleigh
Oct 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) with the “home run trident” in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

For Mariners fans who have never seen their team make it to the World Series, they've been gifted the most unlikeliest of MLB superstars with Raleigh, who came out of nowhere to become the 2025 home-run king and new Mr. October, coming up with clutch hit after clutch hit.

Affectionately known as the Big Dumper thanks to his throwback physique, the Mariners perfectly captured his importance to the club while holding the trident, which every player carries in the clubhouse after a bomb, looking over the Toronto skyline as they look to pull off another miracle in Game 2.

Raleigh, who led the MLB in both home runs, 60, and RBIs, 125, channels his inner Poseidon in the amazing graphic, and the 28-year-old Platinum Glove Award winner has become a mythical-like hero for Seattle fans daring to dream of the impossible - making it to the World Series.

Cal Raleigh
Apr 21, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez (44) hands catcher Cal Raleigh (29) a trident following his two run home run the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News