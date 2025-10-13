Mariners drop unreal Cal Raleigh trident graphic for Game 2 with Toronto skyline
The Seattle Mariners keep shocking the world after an unexpected Game 1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road.
Even Fox Sports analyst John Smoltz was amazed how Cal Raleigh's dramatic home run spurred a comeback that quieted the raucous Rogers Centre crowd in the 3-1 victory.
RELATED: Who is Mariners star Cal Raleigh's secret weapon girlfriend Hannah Shimek?
For Mariners fans who have never seen their team make it to the World Series, they've been gifted the most unlikeliest of MLB superstars with Raleigh, who came out of nowhere to become the 2025 home-run king and new Mr. October, coming up with clutch hit after clutch hit.
Affectionately known as the Big Dumper thanks to his throwback physique, the Mariners perfectly captured his importance to the club while holding the trident, which every player carries in the clubhouse after a bomb, looking over the Toronto skyline as they look to pull off another miracle in Game 2.
Raleigh, who led the MLB in both home runs, 60, and RBIs, 125, channels his inner Poseidon in the amazing graphic, and the 28-year-old Platinum Glove Award winner has become a mythical-like hero for Seattle fans daring to dream of the impossible - making it to the World Series.
